Schuring to House Members: Pick One of Two Options for Restart
By Jim Michaels
|
May 31, 2018 @ 6:53 AM
State Representative Kirk Schuring. (Courtesy State of Ohio).

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – Under a plan put forth by State Rep Kirk Schuring, the Ohio House could become a functioning body again next week.

The Jackson Township rep has given ALL members of the House, Republican and Democrat, these options.

Either vote for one of a number of Republican candidates to be Speaker of the House, with the person getting the most votes taking the reins.

Or allow him to oversee the movement of legislation through the House as Speaker Pro Tempore, something he believes Ohio law allows for anyway.

He wants to hear from all 99 legislators with their preferences by Friday.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Update: Bishop Murray’s Cancer Battle Culvert Replacement Season Underway for Engineer’s Office Warriors Iguodala Out For Game 1 Of Finals ambulance-emergency-help-911 Motorcycle Crash on I-77, Operator Serious Close Again, But No Record: Tuesday High Hits 91 Work Continues on PFHOF Parking Lot, Stadium Park Lighting