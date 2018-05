I’m not sure that THIS is the big idea that’s going to help the U.S. Postal Service start raking in cash again . . . The USPS just announced they’re going to put out their first line ever of SCRATCH-AND-SNIFF stamps on June 20th.

The 10 different stamps will all have pictures of popsicles and their scents, including things like fruits, chocolate, and root beer. And they’re “forever” stamps, so they should just be the same cost as other stamps.

Will you buy them?