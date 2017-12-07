“Scrooge” Loves “A Christmas Carol”

Josh Erichson, Producing Artistic Director of the Canton Players Guild and Don Jones, aka “Scrooge” were guests on the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning. “Scrooge” was simply overjoyed at the latest version of the classic tale.

Of course, the production is Based on the classic holiday story by Charles Dickens with music by local musician Steve Parsons–book and lyrics by John Popa—it’s become a favorite with many sell-out performances the last several years.

Josh Erichson, Producing Artistic Director of the Players Guild Theatre & Don Jones (Scrooge)