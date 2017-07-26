SCSO, CPD, Feds Round Up 11 on Drugs, Corruption

Tiffany Carioti. one of the 11 arrested. (Courtesy Stark County Sheriff's Office)

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Numerous local and federal law enforcement agencies swept the streets of Canton Tuesday.

This, in a further effort to take down a drug trafficking organization.

There were warrants for 12 people, 11 of them from Canton.

11 of the 12 are behind bars, 36-year-old Omar Gomez of Canton remains at large.

Five of the group are charged with Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity.

There have been previous arrests on federal charges; the ATF says there will likely be more.

Those arrested Tuesday were: Jesse Burns, 66; Tifany Carioti, 36; James Delagado, 27; Cornelius Gomez, 40; Henry Hunter, 37; Mark McCole, 52; Megan McGraw, 34; Jeremy Smith, 46; Luvernes Walker Jr, 62; and Robert Williams Jr, 56, all of Canton.

Also arrested was 46-year-old Julie Ross of Waynesburg.