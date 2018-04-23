SCSO Investigating Apparent Exposure Death of Canton Man
By Jim Michaels
Apr 23, 2018 @ 7:21 AM
NIMISHILLEN TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and Canton police continue investigating the death of a nursing home resident in Nimishillen Township.

The sheriff’s office has video showing 56-year-old Mark Billiter on the property of a gas station on Louisville Street and Victory Avenue NE around 1 or 2 a.m. last Monday.

He is then seen curled up on the ground at about 6 a.m the same day.

They do not suspect foul play.

It’s believed he died of exposure.

A Canton police officer had dropped him off at that location, not knowing he had dementia and was missing from the nursing home.

