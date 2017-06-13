SCSO: Man, Wife Dead in Lake Twp. Homicide

LAKE TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – A Lake Township couple is dead in what the Stark County Sheriff’s Office is calling a double homicide.

The bodies of 71-year-old Rogell John II and 64-year-old Roberta John were found in a home in the 1300 block of Mount Pleasant Street NE on Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office did not speak to the manner of death in a late night press briefing.

http://www.whbc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/press-conference-sheriff-george-maier-6-12-17.mp3 Audio from press conference with Sheriff George Maier.

There was no sign of forced entry into the home, leading investigators to the belief that the killer knew the victims.

The couple had just returned home from vacation.

Their son called police Monday afternoon after re[eated attempts to reach the couple.