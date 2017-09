Chief Deputy John Oliver, 4th from the left, is recognized for his work with the Domestic Violence Collaborative (Courtesy Stark County Sheriff's Office)

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Several awards for the Stark County Sheriff’s Office for their work in both opioid and domestic violence investigations.

Inspector Bill Jones was recently recognized by CommQuest.

This, while Chief Deputy John Oliver received certificates from the county’s Congressional representatives for his work with the county’s Domestic Violence Collaborative.

Sheriff George Maier saying the men deserve the recognition, but they do the work to keep county residents safe.