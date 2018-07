CANTON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says they have identified a suspect in a fatal hit skip accident from Saturday night in Canton Township.

They say they will identify that suspect when charges are filed.

30-year-old Brianna Lilly of Canton was found dead at the scene after being struck on Mapleton Street SE near Dalemont Avenue.

A passerby noticed the body.

Lilly was reportedly thrown quite a distance on impact.

The Canton Police Metro Crash Team is also investigating.