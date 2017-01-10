Search for 5-year old Continues

Jackson Township Police are returning to a wooded area behind the Chinese Restaurant where a young girl is believed to have wandered from the back yesterday. 5-year-old Ashley Zhao (zow) was last at her parent’s restaurant in the 4900 block of Portage Street, NW in the late afternoon when she went to take a nap. The search area is the woods between Gander Mountain and Stark State College. Chief Mark Brink says the public’s help in the search is not needed at this time, but they appreciate the offers of help. Ashley’s approximately 4 foot tall, 35-40 lbs, black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple winter coat and gray leggings. If you have any information please contact the Jackson Township Police Department or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 330-834-3967.