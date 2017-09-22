Searching for Loved Ones: Use Red Cross Tool

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHBC) – The Cleveland office of the American Red Cross is reaching out to those trying to contact family and friends in Puerto Rico.

Or, even Mexico or anywhere for that matter.

The Red Cross Safe and Well website has a free public reunification tool where you can post messages for loved ones.

You can also text the word SAFE to 78876.

To speak with someone at the American Red Cross concerning a missing friend or relative who has a serious, pre-existing health or mental health condition, please call 1-800 RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

If you are looking for a U.S. citizen affected by recent international disasters, please contact the U.S. Department of State Office of Overseas Citizens Services at 1-888-407-4747.

If you live in the United States and are looking for non-U.S. citizen family members affected by Hurricane Maria in the French and Dutch territories, and British Virgin Islands, please visit this website to find more information.

If you are seeking information about non-U.S. citizen family members in Mexico who have been missing since the recent earthquake, call the American Red Cross Restoring Family

Links Helpline at 844-782-9441.