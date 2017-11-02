Sec of State Jon Husted in Canton For Fuel Cell Bus Conference

Secretary of State Jon Husted was driving to Canton this morning when he called into the Gary Rivers show.

Husted is in town to give remarks at the North American Fuel Cell Bus Conference. This year’s conference is being held on the Kent State University at Stark campus.

While on the show, Husted also took time to remind people to vote.

The North American Fuel Cell Bus Conference focuses on advanced technologies and the electrification of transportation via fuel cells. Fuel cells are devices that transform hydrogen into electricity while greatly reducing emissions. Over the past decade, costs associated with fuel cell buses have decreased by 50 percent. Studies suggest that as many as 65,000 new jobs can be created in Ohio through continued development of the fuel cell transportation industry.