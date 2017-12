PLAIN TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – A second fatality now from that one-car crash in Plain Township last week involving two GlenOak High School students.

16-year-old Kevin Laudermilt died Sunday at Akron Children’s Hospital.

He was taken there Thursday afternoon from the accident on Middlebranch Avenue NE.

His 18-year-old brother Aaron was behind the wheel when the car went off the road and hit a pole and a tree.

He was dead at the scene.

Kevin was a front seat passenger.