A Few Secrets of Obamacare Open Enrollment

Kay Scarp Seeberger is from Life Care, she stopped into the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning to talk about the Affordable Care Act (Or, Obamacare) Open Enrollment period, which began last week.

One of the major benefits of the Affordable Care Act (ACA or “Obamacare”) is that no one can be turned down for health insurance based on their personal medical history. However, in order to obtain health insurance, you still need to sign up for Obamacare during a specific time termed Open Enrollment Period (OEP).