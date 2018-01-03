Security Guard Shot Inside Canton Bar
By Jim Michaels
|
Jan 3, 2018 @ 10:35 AM

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Canton police have identified the victim of a shooting inside a city bar.

33-year-old Russel Hazel of Canton was shot once in the face at Hooch’s Pub in the 1500 block of Cleveland Avenue SW early Wednesday morning.

Hazel was a security guard at the bar.

He’s at Aultman where his condition is not known.

Canton police say the incident happened just after closing time when there was a confrontation.

Even though there were a few patrons in the bar at the time, there are no suspects.

Related Content

Traffic Light Proposed for Cleveland at Lake Cente...
Some in Council Have Issues With HOFV Taxes
Old Man Winter Making a Return
Winter Hangs On with Late Season Snow Surprise
One Killed in Canton Car/Pedestrian Crash
2 Still Hospitalized from Shorb Ave. Fight, Shooti...