Did you see the Meteor in Canton last night?
By Pam Cook
|
Jan 17, 2018 @ 6:34 AM

Last night a large meteor lit up the sky and exploded over Detroit, shortly after 8 PM.  And guess what?  It COULD be seen right here in Stark County as well!  WHBC Chief Engineer Dale Lamm was a witness!  He was heading to Jackson High School for our high school basketball broadcast and here’s his account of what occurred:

“At 8:08, I was on Tusc heading to Fulton. A brilliant white light about the size of a streetlight seen a block away streaked towards the northwest. It was visible for less than 3 seconds and made no sound. I made note and reported it on a web site that collects these observations. Later, the newswires told of the same object exploding over Detroit.  I can say with authority it was clearly visible from Canton to anybody looking west at 8:08 PM.”

Hope you had a chance to check it out!

Related Content

Pam’s Top Five
Have We Forgotten Our Manners?
How to Keep Warm When Power Goes Out?
What’s the Right Age For Your Kid to Get a P...
Is Governor Kasich Leaving the GOP?
Thank YOU Stark County!