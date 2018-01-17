Did you see the Meteor in Canton last night?

Last night a large meteor lit up the sky and exploded over Detroit, shortly after 8 PM. And guess what? It COULD be seen right here in Stark County as well! WHBC Chief Engineer Dale Lamm was a witness! He was heading to Jackson High School for our high school basketball broadcast and here’s his account of what occurred:

“At 8:08, I was on Tusc heading to Fulton. A brilliant white light about the size of a streetlight seen a block away streaked towards the northwest. It was visible for less than 3 seconds and made no sound. I made note and reported it on a web site that collects these observations. Later, the newswires told of the same object exploding over Detroit. I can say with authority it was clearly visible from Canton to anybody looking west at 8:08 PM.”

Hope you had a chance to check it out!