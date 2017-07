MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – Massillon fire investigators continue looking for the cause of a weekend house fire that did about $100,000 damage to a city home.

They believe the fire started in the garage and spread to the attached house.

The garage was heavily damaged.

That fire in the 2900 block of Poplar Street NW occurred early Sunday morning.

The homeowner awoke to the sound of the crackling fire.

He and his three companion animals were not hurt, according to the fire investigator.