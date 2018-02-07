Senior Safety Topic on Gary Rivers Show

Beverley Laubert, Ohio Dept. of Aging – spoke about senior safety — especially during this cold winter — and this terrible flu season.

– In response to news that flu activity in Ohio is now widespread, the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Department of Aging urge older Ohioans and their families to be aware of seniors’ elevated risk of complications from flu and take steps to prevent its spread.

“Older adults are at increased risk for complications from conditions including snow, ice, bitter cold and more. Factors like age-related changes and medication side effects can intensify the impact,” said Beverley Laubert, Interim Director of the department. “Extremely cold temperatures equal severe weather, and we ask all Ohioans to check on older loved ones, neighbors and friends during this and other severe weather.”