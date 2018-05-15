Senior Skip Day? Senior Prank?

Upon hearing what was called a Senior Prank at a local high school, I once again realized that times have changed SO much. I polled co-wokers and looked back on my own Senior year in 1980 to see what we were all involved in. It was all very innocent. Sure, we skipped school as seniors and gathered at a local lake for a day of fun (see photo above) but that was the extent of it. I know some of you were out there doing worse. But in this day and age of school shootings and bullying and more….you just can’t go there. Just can’t. It makes me sad because the little bit of mischief emboldened me and created a bond among friends that we’ll never forget. Proof of that is I am writing about it 38 years later.

Oh how I wish times were still as simple. Congratulations Graduates!