Summer Serenades Returns to Stark Parks Today

Jared Shive, with Stark Parks stopped into the studio during the Gary Rivers Show to share some information about the Summer Serenades in the Park Series they are hosting.

Summer Serenades in the Park Return!

CANTON, OHIO (May 31, 2018) – The popular program that combines the spontaneous sounds of nature and people enjoying a park with the orchestrated sounds of musicians is returning this summer. Serenades in the Park is a free, family-friendly series of brass, woodwind, and string ensembles performing all over Stark County. Everyone is invited to bring your favorite picnic food, games, and blanket or chair and enjoy the setting and music.

The Canton Symphony Orchestra (CSO) in partnership with the Stark County Park District (SCPD) will present the 7-concert series June to September. The series is sponsored in part by The Wendling Foundation and the Ada C. & Helen J. Rank Foundation.

The series consists of one hour performances taking place each month in June, July, August, and September, and features a different small ensemble of CSO musicians in a casual program of light classics, pops, patriotic, and jazz and/or folk repertoire. The theme for this year’s series is super heroes, so audiences are sure to hear some of their favorite hero themes at the concerts! Pre-concert activities will include displays, games, or tours before the concerts.

The schedule of the performances is:

Thursday, June 14 @ 6:30: Exploration Gateway Patio – Sippo Lake Park (5712 12th St NW, Canton)

String Quartet

Science Lab open beginning at 5:30

Tuesday, June 26 @ 6:30: Molly Stark Park (7900 Columbus Rd, Louisville)

Brass Quintet

Information on the history of the park beginning at 5:30

Thursday, July 12 @ 6:30: Deer Creek Reservoir (14514 Price St NE, Alliance)

Woodwind Quintet

Eagle viewing booth and information beginning at 5:30

Tuesday, July 24 @ 6:30: Fry Family Park (2533 Farber St NW, Magnolia)

Harp & Flute

Bio Blitz Booth beginning at 5:30