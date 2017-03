CANAL FULTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Mar. 6, 2017) – Business owners in Canal Fulton are breathing a little easier today.

This, following the weekend arrest of a 58-year-old man in connection with seven break-ins in the city.

Police picked him after the latest burglary early Friday at Paolino’s Sports Pub on South Locust Street.

The man tells police he was supporting a drug habit.

He picked up over $600 from the break-ins.

His name will be released after he is charged.