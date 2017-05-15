Seven Dead in Akron House Fire

AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – Fire investigators were concentrating on the front porch of an Akron home on Monday.

That’s where they believe a fire started, heavily damaging the home and killing seven people.

The victims were 5 children and 2 adults.

The children were ages 1, 3, 5, 6 and 14.

That fire in southwest Akron on Fultz Street.

The alarm came in just before 3 a.m.; the house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

The investigators have not ruled out arson in the fire.

The fire matches the toll from a blaze back in 1994 as the biggest fire disaster in the city’s history.