Tricia Oestertag, with Arts in Stark spoke to Gary Rivers Thursday morning about several area events happening this weekend in the Canton area.

Among them: Thursday’s A Monumental Community Festival at the McKinley Museum and Memorial and the Canton Symphony’s Pop Series Concert, “The Music of the Eagles”.

This weekend events include the Nickajack Farms Fall Festival, Disney’s Beauty And The Beast by the Player’s Guild, and the Hall Of Fame City Comic Con at the Canton Memorial Civic Center