Sexual Harassment. It’s Not Just a Hollywood Problem

Ken Dolan-Del Vecchio is an author and family therapist who believes that sexual harassment is at its core an issue of abuse of power —and it’s not just in Hollywood– it’s in politics, families and the workplace. Dolan-Del Vecchio was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Friday morning and brought up several engaging topics:

ABOUT SEXUAL HARASSMENT

According to an article posted on HuffingtonPost.com, 1 in 3 women between the ages of 18 and 34 have faced sexual harassment in the workplace, with only 29 percent of those women reporting the incident.

A report issued by the Harvard Business Review states that many do not report harassment against themselves or others out of fear of retaliation by those in powerful leadership positions.