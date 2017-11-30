Sexual Harassment: What’s Coming Next?
By Gary Rivers
|
Nov 30, 2017 @ 12:01 PM

With the startling revelations about Matt Lauer, that led to his firing from the Today Show, Gary Rivers contacted nationally-known women’s advocate, Jan Langbein to weigh in on the topic of sexual harassment.

For more than 20 years, Jan Edgar Langbein has been an activist in efforts to end violence against women and children. Since being appointed by the President of the United States to serve as Senior Policy Advisor on Violence Against Women, she has become a national spokesperson on the scourge of violence that now affects 1 in 3 people.

