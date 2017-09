BOSTON, Massachusetts (WHBC) – The home team didn’t win, this time.

Findlay-based Marathon’s Speedway stores did not take the title.

Speedway lost to Pennsylvania-based Sheetz in a Gas Buddy survey of “Best Gas Station Coffee” done earlier this month.

Speedway did take top honors in the state of Tennessee.

With many of their 2 million app users chiming in, Texas-based Buc-ee’s takes the top spot.