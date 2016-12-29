Sheriff Maier Takes Oath

Stark County Sheriff George Maier is set for another 4 years in office. Maier was sworn in Thursday during a standing room only ceremony with close to 200 people including friends and family, sheriff’s staff and other elected county officials.

While addressing the crowd, Maier also brought up that this was his 4th swearing in ceremony in 3-and-a-half years, adding the 4th time’s the charm. Maier admits it was a tongue-in-cheek comment.

Maier can now laugh about the dispute over his qualifications which forced him to temporarily vacate the job in the past.

He was not the only one taking the oath.

Dozens of his 250 employees were also sworn in, with the rest set to do the same in the coming days.

However, the one person absent from the event who was still on the minds of everybody there was late Chief Deputy John Campbell, who was acknowledged as Maier spoke to those in attendance.

Campbell died in his Lake Township home from an accidental gunshot December 11th.