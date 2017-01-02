Sheriff’s Citizen’s Academy Returning

Residents are again getting a chance to play a role in making Stark County a safer community. The sheriff’s office will host its next free Citizen’s Academy on Tuesday evenings for 12-weeks beginning at the end of February. Sheriff George Maier says graduates then get to take part in civic and social events with the sheriff’s department such as the county fair, along with fingerprinting children.

Applications for the Citizen’s Academy can be found online at the sheriff’s website by clicking here. They are due at the end of month.

Applicants must be over 21, have a driver’s license and pass a background check.