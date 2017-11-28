Are Shoppers in the Best Holiday Buying Spirit Ever?

CPA and Money Manager BILL DENDY says Americans plan to spend more this year than any previous year. Period.

As a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Dendy talked about the seemingly unbridled enthusiasm about the economy — that seems polar opposite of the political attittudes.

Here’s What’s Dendy says is happening this holiday season:

Update:

Black Friday and Thanksgiving online sales in the United States surged to record highs. U.S. retailers raked in a record $7.9 billion in online sales on Black Friday and Thanksgiving, up 17.9 percent from a year ago.