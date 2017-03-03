Shoppers Brave the Elements for New Nintendo

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) (Mar. 3, 2017) – The next big video game system has arrived. A shopper by the name of Ben from Massillon was the first in line at Best Buy, getting there at 2 PM Thursday, even though the Nintendo Switch didn’t go on sale until midnight.

The line had to wait outside that whole time. Scattered flurries and biting winds at times weren’t enough to turn those shoppers away.

Ben had a camping chair with him. He was trying to stay warm with blankets and thermoses of hot chocolate.

Those waiting with him outside were able to make time pass. They say it was worth dealing with those conditions.

The Switch is described as a system you can play at home or on the go. The basic version will cost you $300, if you can find one.

But you’ll need accessories that’ll cost you more.