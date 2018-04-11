Show Us Your Pet

April 11th is National Pet Day!
Did you know 6 out of 10 American pet owners consider their animal to be part of the family. There are 86.4-million pet cats and 78.2-million pet dogs living in the U.S. – plus lots more gerbils, birds, turtles, and fish. So today, take some time to appreciate the pets that add joy to your life!
Fun Facts:
- A dog’s nose has about four-times as many scent cells as a cat’s and 14 times more than a human’s. That’s why dogs are often used to track down illegal drugs and missing persons. They can sniff out their dinner from any room in the house!
- It’s estimated that one-million dogs in the United States have been named as the primary beneficiary in their owner’s will.
- A cat will almost never meow at another cat. Cats use this sound for humans.
- A 15-year-old cat has probably spent about ten years of its life sleeping.
- Dogs can donate blood to other dogs and cats can donate blood to other cats.
- Studies have shown that people who own pets live longer, have less stress, and have fewer heart attacks.
- Over 50% of all pet owners would rather be stranded on a desert island with their pet, not another person.