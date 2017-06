CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Six homicides in Canton and Stark County; two double homicide cases.

The death toll has taxed the resources of both the Canton Police Department and the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

Fortunately for the sheriff’s office, they believe they know who their shooters are.

For Canton police, the murders of Jalen Dicenzi and Darian Cundiff remain unsolved, and witnesses are reportedly not being very helpful.