Rating: PG-13 (for sequences of gun violence and action, and for brief strong language)

Stars: Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell.

Dwayne Johnson “Gets It”. He knows his audience. He is comfortable in his own skin, and in his movie persona as the big bad guy with the biggest, softest heart.

He nails it again in this action film about a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader who is hired to assess the security for the tallest building in the world. As luck would have it, he brings his family along for the day — the same day that some bad guys decide they want to take it over and just for good measure, set the skyscraper on fire.

Yes, it really IS Towering Inferno meets Die Hard meets Cliffhanger

So, yes, many reviewers are going to say “We’ve seen it all before”! But , honestly, haven’t we seen almost everything in a movie before?

This movie is pure and simple escapism! I mean, if you’ve seen the trailer, you’ve seen the Rock dangling from the skyscraper by only his prosthetic leg!

And that jump!

And, Neve Campbell even delivers a solid performance as his determined wife.

There are twists, but nothing really surprising. It is, after all…Towering Inferno meets Die Hard meets Cliffhanger.

I give it 4 out of 5 stars for summer fun.

