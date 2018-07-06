Sleep Alone or Together?
By Pam Cook
Jul 6, 2018 @ 8:02 AM
I feel like there’s a lot of SYMBOLISM in sleeping in a different bed than your significant other . . . like, it means your relationship is in trouble or something.  But if it didn’t mean that . . . oh yeah, we’d be all about it.

According to a new study, almost HALF of people say they secretly wish they could sleep in separate beds . . . just to get a better night’s sleep.  And 12% of couples already do sleep separately.

The top five reasons why they wish they could sleep alone are:  Their partner snores . . . it gets too hot in the bed . . . they go to bed at different times . . . they can’t stretch out . . . or their partner hogs the covers.

 

 

