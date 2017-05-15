Today I review Snatched. Starring Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer..with some Wanda Sykes thrown in for good measure.

So it was Mother’s Day. What better movie to see than a mother-daughter comedy which promises a fun, knee-slapping comedy…..and celebrates that the bond between a mother and daughter can overcome all obstacles.

If only that’s what Snatched was.

Look, I mean, The humor, while it wasn’t as raunchy as some of today’s fare….I still cringed at times. It’s Amy Schumer, Gary….Of course it was going to be a bit raunchy —

Goldie is mostly relegated to whining about her kids and her situation—-But she had her moments.

And, I suppose there’s some truth to the PCers playing up the …cultural in-sensitivities. Oh blah….it’s playing truly for an American Audience ……I’m not thinking the Ecuadorian and Colombian drug Lords will be writing a letter to their congressmen anytime soon.

Anyway….Despite my whining…there are some funny scenes. You will laugh. Just not in high enough doses to warrant a great review.

I give this 2.3 stars……

Yeah I know….It was that “Amy Twerking” scene I can’t get out of my head that dropped it 2 tenths.

I’m Gary Rivers and that’s what’s happening at the movies..

