We won’t see the 18 inches of snow forecast for Boston but we’ll see snow showers all day long and that could mean some slick roadways. ¬†Please, be very careful as you travel and stay tuned to News/Talk 1480 WHBC for the lastest Accuweather Forecast. ¬†Meterologist Mike Leseany says Stark County is really in a “sweet spot” and that’s why many times these snow storms miss us. ¬†And warmer air from the west coast will move in this weekend and we could see temps in the upper 50’s and even 60!