LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WHBC) (Dec. 23, 2016) – Uniontown police continue investigating the snowmobile death of a Lake Township man.

They say 42-year-old Ryan Copeland was killed near his home Thursday night.

Investigators with the department say Copeland was not wearing a helmet while riding in the area of 3000 Chickasaw Trail.

He hit a tree and suffered fatal head injuries.