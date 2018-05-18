So Video Addiction is now a Disease?

Psychologist Dr James Huber joins Gary Rivers at 10:05am Friday morning to explain the World Health Organization’s recent decision to include “gaming disorder” in its latest update to its International Classification of Diseases.

“Gaming Disorder” is defined as a pattern of behavior “characterized by impaired control over gaming, increasing priority given to gaming over other activities to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other interests and daily activities, and continuation or escalation of gaming despite the occurrence of negative consequences.”

A CAMH study released in 2016 estimated 13 percent of Ontario students-or almost 123,000 kids-have experienced symptoms of a “video gaming problem,” which was up from nine percent in 2007. About one in five boys reported having “problematic symptoms” linked to their video gaming.