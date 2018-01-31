The Soap Opera Continues

And things just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Cavaliers who lost for the seventh time in 10 games last night—when they fell to the Pistons 125-114—and they also lost all-Star forward Kevin Love as he broke his hand in the first quarter of the game. Cavs forward LeBron James says it won’t be easy to make up for Kevin Love. The injury will force Love to miss the All-Star game for the second straight year. In 2017, he underwent knee surgery five days before the All-Star Game.

Next man up may be a tough task. Love is the Cavs’ second-leading scorer, averaging 18.2 points per game, an inside-outside threat that brings offensive versatility and floor spacing. He’s hitting 40 percent from long range on the season. No Cavalier has attempted more triples than Love & only Kyle Korver has made more 3’s than Cleveland’s five-time All-Star.

Could there be a silver lining? Change in rotation? A trade? Next man up?

Stay tuned…it’s a cliffhanger. Just like a soap opera!