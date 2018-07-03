Soccer Team could be in Cave for Months

Richard Stanton, left, John Volanthen, center, talks to U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific Search and Rescue team personnel in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. The 12 boys and soccer coach found in a partially flooded cave in northern Thailand after 10 days are mostly in stable medical condition and have received high-protein liquid food, officials said Tuesday, though it is not known when they will be able to go home. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

For ten days, the world believed the worst – but now, Thailand’s army says the boys soccer team that’s been missing in a cave has been found. They may be exhausted, they may have been very hungry – but they’re all alive.

Sadly, their ordeal is nowhere near over as the group of 12 boys and their coach may have to stay there – for months! Rising waters are the culprit – and rescue crews are trying to supply the group with food and medical supplies. Doctors are also accessing them to make sure everyone’s really okay. As for their exit, the Thai Army says the boys may have to learn how to dive or wait months for the flooding to go down.

The team entered the cave to avoid heavy monsoon rains during a team outing on June 23rd. As for why it took so long to locate them, they were nearly a mile underground. Rescuers, which included Thailand’s Navy SEAL team, and American military assets are continuing to work – both attempting to drain the water from the chamber and possibly drilling into the cavern to liberate the team.

See the footage of the moment the rescuers reached the boys and their coach on the right.

Source: BBC News