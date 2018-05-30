Social Media Could Lose You a Job

DW Bobst is a Hiring specialist and CEO or TrendHR — He was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday. He spoke about Roseanne’s firing from ABC — along with some key Do’s and Don’ts for when you are applying for your next job.
Did you know?
- Nearly one in five employers requires a full review of a potential employees social media accounts during the interview process?
- Did You know that a study done by MRINetwork reputation Management finds 18% of employers formalized the process or reviewing a candidates social media profile; another 17% are considering doing it in the future.
- The biggest thing employers are looking for while reviewing social media is questionable content or behavior (39%). Employers are also looking for active engagement in professional associations (27%) and offensive social or political views (19%).
- Nearly half (48%) of job seekers realize their presence on social media is a factor when trying to get hired. The majority (70%) say questionable behavior is considered a red flag.