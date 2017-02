Is your teen tired all the time? Their phone is probably to blame.

According to new research, one in five teens between the ages of 12 and 15 routinely wake up in the middle of the night to text or check in with social media. And, not surprisingly, these social media night owls are three times more likely to feel tired at school.

The study also revealed that girls are more likely than boys to check their phones in the wee hours. (Reader’s Digest)