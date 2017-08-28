Is the Social Mood of the Country “Fearful”?

The Gary Rivers Show tackled the topic of “Anger & Fear in Today’s America”.

Every morning it seems as though we turn on our TV – or swipe on our smart phone – to see threats of nuclear war, clashes between protestors, unrest between Russia and the United States and a president who seems to be flirting with impeachment.

While it would appear that the events of the day would affect the national mood, that may not be the case according to Matt Lampert, director of research at the Socionomics Institute (www.socionomics.net), which recently released the book The Socionomic Theory of Finance.