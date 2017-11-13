Why Is Socialism & Communism Growing in the US

A shocking New Poll Revealed that a Majority of American Millennials Prefer Socialism Over Capitalism & 14% Prefer Fascism or Communism. Prominent Pscyhologist, Dr. John Huber spoke to Gary Rivers on this recent study. Huber said all three “isms” are against the fundamental principals for which America was founded upon.

Gary asked, “Is this a frightening trend, or is it something we should accept?”

