Solo: A Star Wars Story

I admit, I had low expectations for this one.

It didn’t disappoint in my disappointment.

Yes, there was a lot of great action and eye-popping visual space imagery — just what you’d expect from Star Wars. It just took me half the movie to grasp it all…maybe that was the problem.

Or, maybe we got spoiled by Harrison Ford.

Not that this kid playing Solo was bad. He plays the good guy rogue pretty well…He’s just not Harrison Ford.

And he and Chewbacca played pretty well together….And Donald Glover as Lando was great….although, I just thought the love story with L3 was…..not needed.

But, I don’t want to go over the top in criticism.

Maybe we’re just spoiled by all the Marvel stories and action ……that universe is so easily embraced.

I think if you love epic space adventures and want to root for the hero, you’ll find this movie entertaining.

It’s just not worthy of blockbuster

I give it MAYBE A 3 out of 5 stars.

I'm Gary Rivers and that's what's happening at the movies.