Some Not So Good Numbers For The Cavs

Cavs Postseason Game 1 Problems:

Game 1 vs Pacers – Cavs lose 98-80 – Pacers outscored Cavs 33-14 in 1st quarter.

Game 1 vs Raptors – Cavs win 113-112 – Raptors outscored Cavs 33-19 in 1st quarter, won in OT.

Game 1 vs Celtics – Cavs lose 108-83 – Celtics outscored Cavs 36-18 in 1st quarter.

The Cavs have been outscored in the 3 Game 1’s in this year’s playoffs – 102-51 !

This postseason LeBron James is averaging just 21.7ppg and shooting only 38% from the field and a dismal 6% from beyond the arc in (3) Game 1’s or what he calls his “Feel Out Game”.

In all other postseason games this year LeBron James is averaging 36.3ppg.

As LeBron goes, so go the Cavs:

The Cavs are 2-4 in playoff games this year when LeBron James scores 30 points or less.

The Cavs are 6-0 in playoff games this year when LeBron James scores 30 points or more.

In the last 2 postseasons Boston is the only team to hold LeBron under 20 points in a game, and they’ve done it twice and they won both games!

The Celtics did it last year in Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 when LeBron scored only 11 points on 4-13 shooting and they did it again in Game 1 of this year’s ECF as LeBron was held to just 15 points on 5-16 shooting. LeBron also has a combined 13 turnovers in these 2 games.

Kyle Korver vs Celtics this year – Not Good:

Playoffs Game 1 – 108-83 loss – 23min – 5 pts 2-6fg & 1-5(3fg)

Season Opener – 102-99 win – 7min – 0pts on 0 shots

At Boston – 102-88 loss – 26min – 15pts on 5-11fg & 5-8(3fg)

Home vs Boston – 121-99 win – 16min – 3pts – 1-2fg & 1-2(3fg)

____________________________________________________________________________________

Last year’s ECF – Cavs Won Series 4-1 – (AVG) – 15min – 4.2ppg – 1-4fg & 1-4(3fg)