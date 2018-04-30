Some say they never lie – Are they Lying?

Today is National Honesty Day. Apparently it’s been a holiday since the early ’90s. You’re supposed to go all day without telling a single lie. And according to a new survey, a lot of us should have NO problem doing it . . . because over a quarter of people claim they NEVER lie. (???)

27% said they don’t lie at all. Another 18% said they tell one lie a year at MOST. And 14% said they only lie once every couple months.

So that’s a total of 59% who claim they never lie, or hardly ever do. Which is funny, because most of those people probably lied in the SURVEY.

Another 18% of people said they lie a couple times a month . . . 11% said multiple times a week . . . 6% said about once a day . . . and the remaining 6% admitted they tell multiple lies a day. (Is it possible that last group might be the most honest?)

53% of people in the survey said white lies that don’t hurt anyone are okay. 47% said lying for ANY reason is wrong.

And the three most common lies we tell are: white lies . . . then lies by omission, where you’re not upfront about something . . . and lies we tell OURSELVES to make us feel better about something.