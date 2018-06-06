Sometimes You Never Know…

As you can see in this picture, every time I said Kate Spade’s name…I smiled. “Hey, I got a Kate Spade purse”. “My sister bought me Kate Spade”. “I love Kate Spade”. So, somehow it just doesn’t seem possible that she hanged herself in her New York Apartment. She is the same age as I am.

You look at her “charmed” life and you would think she had the world at her feet. Money, a wonderful husband, a beautiful young daughter, a new business, she’s a household name, part of the “it” crowd. But none of that apparently mattered. She took her own life and whatever brings someone to do that is dark and sad and lonely and scarey….because you never know. We may find out more in the coming weeks and months about what may have led her to such a choice but once again we need to learn from it.

We need to find out why this keeps happening to celebrities, parents, friends, family and teenagers. It’s the biggest problem in society today. You may not have even known who Kate Spade was or what she stood for but you do know a young woman took her own life.

Please let’s work together to find out how we can stop this epidemic. Learn more about mental illness and how you can help. Show kindness, love and caring for your neighbor. Be a good human being. And the arm you extend and decorate with your Kate Spade purse….may it also be the arm you extend to someone who is struggling. Pay attention.