Song list of Sgt. Pepper’s Album?

Name 10 0f the 12 songs on the Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Heart’s Club Band album — which turns 50 today! (6/1/17)

1. “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” McCartney 2:02

2. “With a Little Help from My Friends” Starr 2:44

3. “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” Lennon 3:28

4. “Getting Better” McCartney 2:48

5. “Fixing a Hole” McCartney 2:36

6. “She’s Leaving Home” McCartney with Lennon 3:35

7. “Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite!” Lennon 2:37

Side two

No. Title Lead vocals Length

1. “Within You Without You” Harrison 5:04

2. “When I’m Sixty-Four” McCartney 2:37

3. “Lovely Rita” McCartney 2:42

4. “Good Morning Good Morning” Lennon 2:41

5. “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)” Lennon, McCartney and Harrison 1:19

6. “A Day in the Life” Lennon and McCartney 5:39