Indians Prospect Francisco Mejia Traded To Padres For Brad Hand

The Cleveland Indians announced this morning that the Cleveland Indians traded highly touted prospect Francisco Mejia to the San Diego Padres for much needed bullpen help. In return the Indians recieved the Padres’ All-Star closer Brad Hand as well as relief pitcher Adam Cimber.

The 22-year-old Mejia has appeared in just one MLB game this season, but in 79 games at the Triple-A level, Mejia is hitting .279 with seven home runs and 45 RBI this season.

Hand is a 28-year-old left hander who has served as the Padres closer in the last 2 seasons, and was an All-Star in those 2 years. This season, Hand has 24 saves in 29 save opportunities, is 2-4 with an ERA of 3.05.

At 27, Cimber is in his first year in the big leagues. The right hander is 3-5 with a 3.17 ERA in 42 relief appearances.