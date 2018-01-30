A Special Broadcast – Talking to your Kids about Suicide

This Thursday Night, News/Talk 1480 WHBC will bring to you a live broadcast of “A Community Coming Together” from the Canton Baptist Temple. Cleveland Clinic Expert Dr. Ellen Rome will talk about adolescent mental health and how to talk to your kids about suicide. It’s being brought to you by Perry Local Schools, Perry Police and Fire, Perry Township Trustees, Perry Rotary and Perry Township Churches — BUT ALL communities are encouraged to attend. Our broadcast will begin at 6:30pm and last approximately 1 hour. It’s information you don’t want to miss – tune in Thursday!